Ford Escort Mk 1 All 1100 & 1300 models 1968 to 1974 Owners Workshop Manual

Ford Escort Mk 1 All 1100 & 1300 models 1968 to 1974 Owners Workshop Manual (9780857336446) (view)

 Product Description

Haynes Workshop Manual, Softbound, HA171, ISBN: 9780857336446 

Escort 1100 & 1300, 1300E, GT & Sport, Escort Van 6 cwt and 8 cwt - Petrol Engined models only

** Does Not Cover Escort Twin-cam, RS1600, Mexico or RS2000

The clear, step-by-step illustrated instructions cover the dismantling, inspection, repair and refitting of the engine, cooling system, fuel and emission control systems, exhaust, ignition system, clutch, manual
gearbox, propeller shaft or drive shafts. braking system, electrical system, suspension, steering, bodywork and fittings.

Routine maintenance, complete specifications and detailed fault diagnosis procedures are also included

For rear axle differential units and automatic transmissions (where applicable) the removal, refitting and fault diagnosis procedures only are covered.

ONLY HAYNES COMPLETELY STRIP AND REBUILD THE CAR FOR EACH MANUAL

