Ford Escort RS & Mexico 1970-1979 A Brooklands 'Road Test' Limited Edition

Compiled by R.M.Clarke, Softbound, 92 Pages, ISBN: 9781855204072 **VERY RARE BOOK IN EXCELLENT UNREAD CONDITION**

CONTENTS

5 Formula 2-Based Power on an Escort - RS1600 Road Test Autosport July 9 1970

7 A Fine Road/Rally Compromise - Mexico Autosport Nov 19 1970

8 Ford Escort RS 1600 Road Test Autocar Apr 30 1970

13 Escort Mexico Road Test Autocar Dec 10 1970

16 Mexico Road Test Cars & Car Conversions Feb 1971

18 Mexico vs. Hartwell Avenger Comparison Test Custom Car June 1971

20 Goodbye Bomb - RS1600 Long Term Report Autocar Aug 12 1971

24 Mexico Matters Motor Sport May 1971

25 BDA + £263 = 150bhp Cars & Car Conversions Oct 1971

26 RS 1600 Road Test Car Sept 1971

29 Ford Escort RS1600 1.8 litre Road Test Autocar Jan 20 1972

32 Marlow-Midlands Express - Mexico Long Test Report Autocar Mar 1 1973

36 Ford's Four-Seater Sports Car: the RS2000 Road Test Autosport Oct 11 1973

38 Ford Escort RS2000 Road Test Autocar Oct 11 1973

44 Giant Test - Ford Escort RS2000 vs. Audi 80GT vs.

Alfasud Ti Comparison Test Car Nov 1974

51 Ford Escort RS 1800 Road Test Autocar July 26 1975

56 An All-Round Improved "Mexico" Road Test Autosport July 24 1975

58 RS1800 - Refined Speedster, or Rally Special Road Test Modern Motor Nov 1975

62 A Sophisticated Partner - RS2000 Autosport Jan 8 1976

64 Ford Escort RS2000 Road Test Motor Jan 24 1976

68 This Ford is not RS - RS2000 Road Test Wheels Oct 1976

71 Improved Trio of RS Escorts Tested Motor Sport Feb 1976

74 Ford's RS Specials Modern Motor Nov 1976

79 RS2000 Best Escort Yet? Cars & Car Conversions Apr 1976

80 Giant Test - Ford Escort RS2000 vs. Fiat 131 Sport

Comparison Test Car Feb 1979

85 A Fast (But Noisy) Fun Car - RS2000 Modern Motor Nov 1979

86 Ford Escort RS2000 Mk. 2 Sedan Road Test Car South Africa Jan 1979

90 Ford RS Escorts Buying Secondhand Autocar Apr 8 1978