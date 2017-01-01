Ford Focus 2000 - 2011 (Petrol ) Workshop Manual

Authors: Jay Storer and John H. Haynes, Softbound, HA36034, ISBN: 9781620920008

Models covered by this manual: Ford Focus models 2000 thru 2011 with petrol engines Does not cover diesel engines -

2.0L SPI engine Inline four-cylinder SOHC, 2.0L Zetech-E engine Four-cylinder, in-line, DOHC, 2.3L and 2005 and later 2.0L engines

Does not include information specific to SVT and rear disc brake models

Inside this manual:

• Routine maintenance

• Tune-up procedures

• Engine repair

• Cooling and heating

• Air conditioning

• Fuel and exhaust

• Emissions control

• Ignition

• Brakes

• Suspension and steering

• Electrical systems '

• Wiring diagrams

• Step-by-step procedures linked to hundreds of easy-to-follow photos and illustrations

• Complete troubleshooting section helps identify specific problems

• Written from hands-on experience based on a vehicle teardown using commonly available tools

• Haynes tips give valuable short cuts to make the job easier and eliminate the need for special too:s

• Notes, Cautions and Warnings for the home mechanic

• Color spark plug diagnosis

• Easy to use index