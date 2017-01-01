Ford Focus 2000 - 2011 (Petrol ) Workshop Manual

Authors: Jay Storer and John H. Haynes, Softbound, HA36034, ISBN: 9781620920008
Models covered by this manual: Ford Focus models 2000 thru 2011 with petrol engines Does not cover diesel engines -
2.0L SPI engine Inline four-cylinder SOHC, 2.0L Zetech-E engine Four-cylinder, in-line, DOHC, 2.3L and 2005 and later 2.0L engines
Does not include information specific to SVT and rear disc brake models
Inside this manual:
• Routine maintenance
• Tune-up procedures
• Engine repair
• Cooling and heating
• Air conditioning
• Fuel and exhaust
• Emissions control
• Ignition
• Brakes
• Suspension and steering
• Electrical systems '
• Wiring diagrams
• Step-by-step procedures linked to hundreds of easy-to-follow photos and illustrations
• Complete troubleshooting section helps identify specific problems
• Written from hands-on experience based on a vehicle teardown using commonly available tools
• Haynes tips give valuable short cuts to make the job easier and eliminate the need for special too:s
• Notes, Cautions and Warnings for the home mechanic
• Color spark plug diagnosis
• Easy to use index
