  Loading... Please wait...

Currency Displayed in

Wish Lists
View Cart (0)
Toggle Top Menu

Ford Focus 2000 - 2011 (Petrol ) Workshop Manual

Ford Focus 2000 - 2011 (Petrol ) Workshop Manual (9781620920008)

Hover over image to zoom

  • Ford Focus 2000 - 2011 (Petrol ) Workshop Manual (9781620920008)
  • Ford Focus 2000 - 2011 (Petrol ) Workshop Manual (9781620920008)
Haynes
US$51.55
Stock Code SKU:
9781620920008
Condition:
New
Weight:
2.00 KGS
Availability:
Usually despatched the same day from Sydney Australia
Shipping:
Calculated at checkout
Gift Wrapping:
Options available
Pin It

 Product Description

Authors: Jay Storer and John H. Haynes, Softbound, HA36034, ISBN: 9781620920008

Models covered by this manual: Ford Focus models 2000 thru 2011 with petrol engines Does not cover diesel engines -

2.0L SPI engine Inline four-cylinder SOHC, 2.0L Zetech-E engine Four-cylinder, in-line, DOHC, 2.3L and 2005 and later 2.0L engines

Does not include information specific to SVT and rear disc brake models

Inside this manual:

• Routine maintenance
• Tune-up procedures
• Engine repair
• Cooling and heating
• Air conditioning
• Fuel and exhaust
• Emissions control
• Ignition
• Brakes
• Suspension and steering
• Electrical systems '
• Wiring diagrams

• Step-by-step procedures linked to hundreds of easy-to-follow photos and illustrations
• Complete troubleshooting section helps identify specific problems
• Written from hands-on experience based on a vehicle teardown using commonly available tools
• Haynes tips give valuable short cuts to make the job easier and eliminate the need for special too:s
• Notes, Cautions and Warnings for the home mechanic
• Color spark plug diagnosis
• Easy to use index

 

 

 Find Similar Products by Category

You Recently Viewed...

 

Quick Links

What's News

newsletter

Copyright 2017 Automoto Bookshop. All Rights Reserved.
 Sitemap |

Click the button below to add the Ford Focus 2000 - 2011 (Petrol ) Workshop Manual to your wish list.