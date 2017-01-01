  Loading... Please wait...

Ford Formula One Ten Years Plus

Ford Formula One: ten Years Plus (9780860258551)

  • Ford Formula One: ten Years Plus (9780860258551)
Ian Henry Publications
US$19.25
9780860258551
Used
0.45 KGS
Author: L.Geary, Hardbound, 64 Pages, ISBN: 9780860258551, First Edition, 1982**RARE BOOK IN EXCELLENT CONDITION**

The Cosworth—Ford engine was developed by Keith Duckworth and Colin Chapman in 1967 and, since then, has been used in the majority of successful racing cars in Formula One Grand Prix.

The history and highlights of the Cosworth engine is here traced, with many photographs. appendices include a summary of successes in Grand Prix events from 1967 to 1980, racing mileages,

Championship winners, Grand Prix starters, plans of circuits, and potted biographies of leading drivers.

 

