Ford GT40: The Autobiography Of 1075 - Great Cars Series

Author: Ray Hutton, Hardbound, 320 Pages, ISBN: 9781907085680, First Edition, December 2017

A book about the history of one of the most important competition cars in the world. Always on the track with the iconic blue and orange colors of the GULF, this Ford GT40, known by its 1075 chassis number, won the 24 Hours at Le Mans not once, but two in 1968 and 1969 and the second victory came after a very close dispute, never seen, at the end of this great test of resistance. The other 4 wins - in Brands Hatch, SPA, Watkings Glen and Seabring - added to the distinction of this GT40, as the best of its kind, led by big names like Jack Ickx, Pedro Rodriguez and Brian Redman. The entire competitive life story of this sport is covered in great detail, along with biographies of its pilots and views of John Wyer's team that ran with the sporty, supported by an excellent range of photographs of the time.

