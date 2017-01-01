  Loading... Please wait...

Currency Displayed in

Wish Lists
View Cart (0)
Toggle Top Menu

Ford Mustang: America's Original Pony Car

Ford Mustang: America's Original Pony Car (9780760352144)

Hover over image to zoom

  • Ford Mustang: America's Original Pony Car (9780760352144)
Motorbooks
US$84.66
Stock Code SKU:
9780760352144
Condition:
New
Weight:
2.40 KGS
Availability:
Usually despatched the same day from Sydney Australia
Shipping:
Calculated at checkout
Gift Wrapping:
Options available
Pin It

 Product Description

 Author: Donald Farr, Hardbound, 256 Pages, ISBN: 9780760352144 - First Published, February 2017

In the early 1960s, Lee Iacocca--then director of the Ford division at Ford Motor Company--convinced Henry Ford II to produce a sporty four-seat car aimed at the emerging youth market.

That car, essentially a reconfigured and re-skinned Falcon economy car, became the Ford Mustang, and it changed the automotive world like no other car before or since.

 In Ford Mustang: America's Original Pony Car, acclaimed Mustang writer Donald Farr celebrates this unbroken lineage of muscle.

He chronicles the car's phenomenal first-year sales, the new pony car category it pioneered, and subsequent models that include the Mustang GT, Shelby GT350, Shelby GT500, Super Cobra Jet, Boss 302, and Boss 429 - all part of a line of American performance cars that continues to this day.

 Created in cooperation with Ford Motor Company and featuring some 400 photos from its historic and media archives, Ford Mustang is a must on the bookshelf of any muscle car or Ford aficionado.

 Find Similar Products by Category

You Recently Viewed...

 

Quick Links

What's News

newsletter

Copyright 2017 Automoto Bookshop. All Rights Reserved.
 Sitemap |

Click the button below to add the Ford Mustang: America's Original Pony Car to your wish list.