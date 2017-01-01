Ford Transit The Making Of An Icon

Author: Peterl Lee, ISBN: 9781445667829, Paperback book, 95 pages, Published in 2017

The Ford Transit is one of the most successful commercial light vans of all time and it has been the best selling light van in the UK and other parts of the world for over fifty-two years.



In this invaluable book, Peter Lee discusses the entire Transit range, including the wide variety of body types from 1957, when project planning was put into place, through to the present day with a peek into the future of Ford’s famous van.



Written by a leading expert and promoter of the Ford Transit and including many previously unpublished photographs and rare designs, this book is an essential read for anyone with an interest in the history of Ford Transits, and of light commercial vehicles in general.