Formula 1 Car By Car 1960 - 69

Author: Peter Higham, 300 Pages, ISBN: 9781910505182 , First Published in January 2017

This book, about the 1960s, belongs to a decade-by-decade series covering the entire history of the Formula 1 World Championship through its cars and the teams that raced them.

Peter Higham's authoritative text is accompanied by 630 photographs showing every car and driver that raced in Grands Prix during the decade.

This was an era in which most of the successful machinery was British-built (primarily by Cooper, BRM, Lotus and Brabham) and all ten of the decade's World Champion drivers came from the English-speaking world (from Britain, the USA, Australia and New Zealand).

It was also a period when small teams and privateers were involved in significant numbers and they are all included, down to the most obscure and unsuccessful.