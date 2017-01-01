Formula 1 The Autobiography (Ed. Gerald Donaldson)

Edited by Gerald Nicholson, Hardbound, 360 Pages, ISBN: 9780297843085, First Edition, 2002 **BOOK IN EXCELLENT CONDITION**

In a hugely ambitious project, Gerald Donaldson has assembled a team of specialists to record the voices of the major players on the circuit today.

The voices of the drivers, their wives and girlfriends, the mechanics and engineers, the team bosses, all those involved in the tension-filled emotionally charged circus that is Formula 1 are recorded for the first time.

The words of legendary figures from the past have also been recorded to create a definitive yet very personal historical record of the triumphs and disasters of over fifty years of Formula 1.

Over 500 illustrations from a wealth of unusual and personal sources give a totally fresh insight into this spectacular sport.

Grand Prix glamour, grit, guts and glory

FORMULA 1: THE AUTOBIOGRAPHY is the history of Grand Prix racing, as told by its leading players — the drivers, team bosses, designers, pit crews, personalities and camp followers. Direct, dramatic and unvarnished, their words capture the essence of the phenomenon that is Formula 1.

Here are the voices, memories and observations — often controversial — of the protagonists who have acted out the high drama at the pinnacle of motorsport, from its raw origins over a century ago to the high-tech, high-octane, high-finance Fl circus currently touring the world.

Led by internationally acclaimed editor and author Gerald Donaldson, a team of distinguished motorsport writers has compiled an oral history of Formula 1 that encompasses its highs and lows — capturing the grime as well as the glitz, the pain as well as the passion.

To reach the widest market possible, the editorial team has unearthed a treasure-trove of information to enthral even the most ardent enthusiast, while keeping the overall story accessible for the ever-increasing number of fans discovering Fl for the first time. T

he sport's annual TV viewing figures are rivalled only by those for the Olympics and football World Cup — held only once every four years. The cumulative audience for just one Fl season is a staggering 53 billion people.

Lavishly illustrated, FORMULA 1: THE AUTOBIOGRAPHY draws on a wide variety of photographic archives, including personal collections made available especially for this book, which provide fresh insights into the sport and enhance the compelling text.

This hugely ambitious project is the definitive record of the greatest sporting spectacle in the world today, in all its many moods.

`Motor racing has projected my life into a kaleidoscope of colour, movement and sensation, which I honestly feel has magnified my appreciation of living far beyond what would have been possible had I done almost anything else.' SIR