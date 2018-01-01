Formula One 2017 Official Review - F1 Bluray

The official review of the 2017 FIA Formula One World Championship, 286 minutes.

Fangio, Prost, Schumacher and Vettel. In 2017 a fifth name joined the elite list of drivers crowned champion for a fourth time: Lewis Hamilton.

But it wasn't easy for the Briton. From the opening race of the season in Australia to the title deciding race in Mexico, via a controversial clash in Azerbaijan, Hamilton traded blows with Sebastian Vettel as a revived Ferrari threatened to end the run of Mercedes domination.

But there was so much more to 2017 than an exhilarating title race. The new breed of faster, wider Formula 1 cars caused lap times to tumble and records to be smashed.

There were emotional scenes in Canada when Hamilton equalled the 65 pole positions achieved by his hero Ayrton Senna - and six races later, in Italy, the Mercedes man re-wrote the record books again as he smashed Michael Schumacher's all-time pole record.

In Russia, Finland's Valtteri Bottas tasted victory for the first time, while in Azerbaijan teenager Lance Stroll became the youngest rookie to reach the podium. Red Bull's Max Verstappen and Daniel Ricciardo both added to their growing win tallies, as Force India's Sergio Perez and Esteban Ocon took on-track rivalry between team mates to a new level!

There were fond farewells too, with F1 visiting Malaysia for a final time and Felipe Massa calling time on his illustrious Grand Prix career.

Under new ownership in 2017, Formula 1 brought fans closer to the action than ever before, unleashing the greatest racing spectacle on the planet. The Official Review of the 2017 FIA Formula One World Championship brings you all the speed, excitement, and emotion of this unforgettable season.