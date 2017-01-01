Four For The Road: Corvette, Ferrari, Mercedes-Benz, Porsche: Greatest of the Survivors Series

Author: Henry Rasmussen, Hardbound, 512 Pages, ISBN: 9780879383626, First Edition, 1989 - Four books offered as one combined book **RARE BOOK IN GOOD CONDITION**

CORVETTE, FERRARI, MERCEDES-BENZ, PORSCHE — The greatest of the Survivors Series

Renowned automobile photographer Henry Rasmussen made quite a splash when Ferraris for the Road was first published in 1980. Here was automobile history combined with a wealth of color and black and white photography par excellence.

It was an artistic creation, a high standard of automobile publishing, which he continued with Survivor Series titles on Porsche, Corvette and Mercedes.

Now, the four books have been collected under one cover as Four for the Road—and the total is far greater than the sum of its parts:

*48 of the greatest of the great Corvettes, Ferraris, Mercedes and Porsches.

*Extensive development history tracing each car and marque. *Specifications and technical details. *More than 450 full color photographs.

*More than 500 black and white historic pictures from road to track.

These are the world's super cars:

Corvette, still America's only true sports car, from the 1953 classic to the current high-tech generation.

Ferrari, the Italian classic, engineered on the racetracks of Europe, dressed in brilliant red bodywork hiding roaring V-12 engines.

Mercedes, Germany's thoroughbred, widely regarded as the best built car anywhere, from guliwing sportsters to luxurious limos.

Porsche, Germanys famed speedsters, from the early 356 cabriolets to the current turbocharged 930 and 924, complete with spoilers and dizzying acceleration.

Four for the Road, the super collection of super cars.