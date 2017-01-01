Full-Size Ford Restoration 1960 - 1964

Author: Colin Kleer, ISBN: 9781613253274, paperback, published in 2017, 192 pages

Ford's full-size model change from 1959 to 1960 was seen as a big departure from the swerving lines of the 1950s. Slow to start on sales, Ford's full-size production grew year after year, peaking with 648,010 units produced in 1963. It was an all-time best for the Galaxie line and its sister nameplates. Eight appearance and performance offerings were applied to the full-size Ford line including the Fairlane, Galaxie, Ranch Wagon, Country Sedan, Country Squire, Courier, 300, and Custom, which made each car unique.

With more than 2.3 million full-size Fords produced from 1960 to 1964, a restoration book for these cars has been desperately needed, and here it is! Author Colin Kleer, president of Pennsylvania's Three Rivers chapter of the Galaxie Club puts his decades of experience restoring these cars into this single volume. Featuring step-by-step procedures on body, driveline, chassis, and interior components, Kleer shows, with more than 400 photos and text, how to restore a full-size Ford to its former glory. Crucial projects such as rust repair and driveline maintenance help guarantee that your Ford will be sound and solid for years to come after the restoration.

The Galaxie and its full-size stablemates continue to be a strong force at car shows and in the marketplace; they create an even deeper following for these cars. Adding a detailed restoration book to the full-size restorers arsenal will surely aid in bringing more of these Fords back to life and back on the road.