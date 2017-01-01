G.I.Victory - The U.S.Army in World War II Color

Authors: Jeffrey L. Ethell and David C. Isby, Hardbound, 160 Pages, ISBN: 9781853672002, First Edition, 1995 **BOOK IN EXCELLENT UNREAD CONDITION**

Over 150 original color photographs taken by the men who fought

These are the images of World War II that you have never seen before - in full color. Jeffrey L. Ethell's extensive search for World War 11 color has resulted in a rich body of transparencies dealing with the American army at war.

For the first time, the World War 11 ground war is shown in true color.

This superb collection includes original color photographs taken in the USA and overseas in action. Tank platoons, infantry, WACs, artillerymen, radiomen and many others are pictured training in the USA for the jobs ahead of them.

Weapons, vehicles and uniforms are featured, providing a treasure trove of information. Even more vivid is the impression of life in the army, something that black-and-white pictures cannot capture with the same reality.