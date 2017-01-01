Gearing Of Lathes For Screwcutting - Crowood Metalworking Guides

Author: Brian Wood, Hardbound, 16 Pages, ISBN: 9781785002502 - First Published, 2017

Gearing of Lathes for Screwcutting is aimed specifically at the engineer for use in the workshop. It is intended to take away as much as possible of the mathematics and mystique from calculating gear ratios, so that the more enjoyable work of using your lathe to make things becomes as easy as possible. Topics covered in this latest addition to the Crowood Metalworking Guides include Myford and other types of lathes; approximations and alternatives; errors and their significance and the non-gearbox mini-lathe. Fully illustrated with 102 colour photographs.