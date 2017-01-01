  Loading... Please wait...

Currency Displayed in

Wish Lists
View Cart (0)
Toggle Top Menu

Gearing Of Lathes For Screwcutting - Crowood Metalworking Guides

Gearing Of Lathes For Screwcutting - Crowood Metalworking Guides (9781785002502)

Hover over image to zoom

  • Gearing Of Lathes For Screwcutting - Crowood Metalworking Guides (9781785002502)
Crowood
US$38.46
Stock Code SKU:
9781785002502
Condition:
New
Weight:
1.70 KGS
Availability:
Usually dispatched the same day from Sydney, Australia
Shipping:
Calculated at checkout
Gift Wrapping:
Options available
Pin It

 Product Description

Author: Brian Wood, Hardbound, 16 Pages, ISBN: 9781785002502 - First Published, 2017

Gearing of Lathes for Screwcutting is aimed specifically at the engineer for use in the workshop. It is intended to take away as much as possible of the mathematics and mystique from calculating gear ratios, so that the more enjoyable work of using your lathe to make things becomes as easy as possible. Topics covered in this latest addition to the Crowood Metalworking Guides include Myford and other types of lathes; approximations and alternatives; errors and their significance and the non-gearbox mini-lathe. Fully illustrated with 102 colour photographs.

 Find Similar Products by Category

You Recently Viewed...

 

Quick Links

What's News

newsletter

Copyright 2017 Automoto Bookshop. All Rights Reserved.
 Sitemap |

Click the button below to add the Gearing Of Lathes For Screwcutting - Crowood Metalworking Guides to your wish list.