Germany's Panther Tank: The Quest For Combat Supremacy

Author: Thomas L.Jentz, Hardbound, 208 Pages, ISBN: 9780887408120, First Edition, 1995

Scale Drawings by Hilary Louis Doyle

Over twenty years of intensive research went into finding the original documents needed to create this new history of the development, characteristics, and tactical capabilities of the Panther.

Tom Jentz has made an exhaustive search for surviving records of the design/assembly firms (including Daimler-Benz, Krupp, MAN, Henschel, Rheinmetall, and M.NH), the Heereswaffenamt, the Generalinspekteur der Panzertruppen, the D655 series of manuals on the Panther, and the war diaries with their supporting reports from German army units.

This was supplemented by collecting thousands of photos and climbing over, under, around, and through almost every surviving Panther.

The reward has been the discovery of new facts which debunk many myths, stories, and unfounded generalities.

New information was found on the evolution of the Panther's predecessors, key decisions creating the Panther, the significant modifications made during the production run of each Ausfuehrung (model), how the Panther II fit into the series, the last ditch design efforts at the end of the War, the Panthers tactical characteristics and capabilities, and experience reports written by those who fought with and against the Panther.