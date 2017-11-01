  Loading... Please wait...

Ghostbusters Automobile Owner's Workshop Manual

Ghostbusters Automobile Owner's Workshop Manual

Haynes
 Product Description

Author: Troy Benjamin, Marc Sumerak, ISBN: 9781785211843, Hardcover, Published in 2017, 143 pages

DISCOVER THE SECRETS OF THE GHOSTBUSTERS' ICONIC SPECTER-SMASHING AUTOMOBILE, ECTO-1, WITH THIS COMPREHENSIVE OWNER'S WORKSHOP MANUAL.

Along with a detailed breakdown of Ecto-1's capabilities and exclusive cutaway illustrations that reveal the car's souped-up capabilities and onboard ghost-tracking equipment, the book also focuses on the Ghostbusters' portable tools of the trade. including Proton Packs, Ghost Traps, and PKE Meters. Ghostbusters: Ectomobile: Owner's Workshop Manual also covers a variety of other Ectomobiles, including the Ecto-1 A from Ghostbusters II and the car from 2016's Ghostbusters: Answer the Call. Featuring commentary from familiar characters, including Ray Stantz. Peter Venkman, Egon Spengler. and Jillian Holtzmann. Ghostbusters: Ectomobile: Owner's Workshop Manual is the ultimate guide to the Ghostbusters' legendary vehicles and ghost-catching gadgets.

