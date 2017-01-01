Goodwood Revival 2016 DVD

This exclusive DVD captures all the excitement and drama of the sensational 2016 Goodwood Revival. Highlights of every Revival race are featured, with heart-in-mouth competition creating many outstanding moments, as well as exclusive extra footage of the great tributes staged by Goodwood to honour triple world champion Sir Jack Brabham and the 50th anniversary of England's world cup victory. Please note this is a single disc with approximately 175 minutes worth of footage. IN VERY LIMITED SUPPLY.