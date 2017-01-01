Grand Prix - The Killer Years DVD ISBN : 5060083210111 60 Minutes

Mechanical failure, lethal track design, fire and incompetence snuffed out dozens of eager young drivers, who had become almost expendable.

It was the 1960s and the early 1970s and this waste of life was often televised for millions to see.

With boycotts of the prestigious Belgian and German Grand Prix, drivers fought to get their voices heard, but it would be a long and painful time before conditions changed.

Featuring many famous drivers, including three World Champions - Sir Jackie Stewart OBE, Emereson Fittipaldi and John Surtees OBE - this shocking film explores an era of racing drivers taking control of their destiny and fighting for safety to come first.

DVD Extra's

Powerful deleted scenes and bonus interviews

Sir Jackie Stewart on how to drive faster

tragic story from Emerson Fittipaldi

Jackie Ickx on how to succeed