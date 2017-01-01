  Loading... Please wait...

Currency Displayed in

Wish Lists
View Cart (0)
Toggle Top Menu

Grand Prix - The Killer Years DVD

Image 1

Hover over image to zoom

  • Image 1
Bigger Picture Projects Limited
US$38.46
Stock Code SKU:
5060083210111
Weight:
0.30 KGS
Availability:
Usually dispatched same working day from Sydney, Australia.
Shipping:
Calculated at checkout
Current Stock:
2
Gift Wrapping:
Options available
Pin It

 Product Description

Grand Prix - The Killer Years DVD ISBN : 5060083210111 60 Minutes 

 

Mechanical failure, lethal track design, fire and incompetence snuffed out dozens of eager young drivers, who had become almost expendable.

It was the 1960s and the early 1970s and this waste of life was often televised for millions to see.

With boycotts of the prestigious Belgian and German Grand Prix, drivers fought to get their voices heard, but it would be a long and painful time before conditions changed.

Featuring many famous drivers, including three World Champions - Sir Jackie Stewart OBE, Emereson Fittipaldi and John Surtees OBE - this shocking film explores an era of racing drivers taking control of their destiny and fighting for safety to come first.

DVD Extra's

    • Powerful deleted scenes and bonus interviews
    • Sir Jackie Stewart on how to drive faster
    •  tragic story from Emerson Fittipaldi
    • Jackie Ickx on how to succeed
    • Exclusive interview with Jacqui Hamilton

 Find Similar Products by Category

You Recently Viewed...

 

Quick Links

What's News

newsletter

Copyright 2017 Automoto Bookshop. All Rights Reserved.
 Sitemap |

Click the button below to add the Grand Prix - The Killer Years DVD to your wish list.