GT Love - 50 Years of Opel GT

Author: Jenc Cooper, Harald Hamprecht, ISBN: 9783667110640, Hardback, Published in 2017, 304 pages

Born in 1968 and manufactured for just five years, the Opel GT is a legend; this book is the standard work on the subject

Includes previously unpublished photos, design sketches, and anecdotes

GT designer Erhard Schnell, who celebrates his 90th birthday in 2017, has contributed some new sketches of the GT exclusively for this book

Celebrates the 50th anniversary of the Opel GT in 2018 - half a century of automobile history

"When I was a young boy and saw the Opel GT, I knew: When I grow up, I must have this car. My wish came true." So says former Opel manager Karl-Thomas Neumann. Bob Lutz, the living automobile legend, an 84-year-old combat jet pilot who, as a young marketing director at Opel, played a substantial role in starting the GT series, praises the GT: "The GT has a lot in common with my Alpha Jet. It is not very comfortable, has weak air-conditioning, the boot is almost non existent. But that is irrelevant. One hour in the Jet or GT - and you feel just happy. Almost younger."

Kapitän, Admiral, Diplomat, Manta, Monza - many Opels have illustrious names and thrilling designs. But there is just one true legend of the brand with the flash: the GT. For generations of drivers the sports coupé is an eye-catcher, milestone, cult, and dream. It is regarded as the most sensational Opel ever - it sets an example for today's models especially the GT Concept, which premiered at the Geneva International Motor Show in March 2016.

Authors Harald Hamprecht and Jens Cooper tell gripping stories about fans of the Opel GT from all over the world, from the USA to Italy to Australia. Both GT drivers, the authors combed the corporation's archive, searched for contemporary sources, and spent uncountable hours with experts, fans, and those who played a crucial role in the GT's development to create this - the ultimate guide to a remarkable car.



