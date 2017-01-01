Guy Martin: Portrait Of A Bike Legend - Paperback

Author: Phil Wain, Softbound, 168 Pages, ISBN: 9781780979557 - this edition published in 201

TT legend, speed junkie, world record holder, down-to-earth bike hero...Guy Martin is just a normal guy, driven by his passion for speed.

GUY MARTIN: PORTRAIT OF A BIKE LEGEND celebrates the incredible racing career of this charismatic rider - an unlikely celebrity motivated not by wealth and fame but by his love of engineering, bikes and speed.

Featuring never-before-published photographs and written by an experienced motorcycle journalist who was Guy Martin's PR Officer, this is the first illustrated biography to explore the life and career of this cult and much-loved racer.

" Speed and danger don't always go together, but it's proper fun when they do."

Phil Wain has been a motorcycle journalist for over 10 years and is a features writer for BikeSport News and Classic Racer as well as a regular contributor to MCN, MCN Sport, Irish Racers and Motorcycle Racer.

He acted as PR Officer for Guy Martin between 2004 and 2015 and is currently occupying the same role for a number of road racing and British Superbike Cahapionship teams and riders., including 23-times TT winner Jogn McGuinness, Ryan Farquhar and Quattro Plant Kawasaki.