Guy Martin - Road Racer

Author: Stephen Davison, ISBN: 9780856409981, Published in 2017, Hardcover, 159 pages

Leading road racing photographer Stephen Davison has been photographing Guy Martin for all of his racing career – from his very first race in Scarborough in 2003 – and has amassed an archive of brilliant photographs, including great action shots, crashes, close-ups and unguarded moments.

Edgy, extreme, intimate and quirky, Davison’s photographs brilliantly capture both Martin’s focus and determination, as well as his goofy and gauche side.

Davison at his brilliant best.

