  Loading... Please wait...

Currency Displayed in

Wish Lists
View Cart (0)
Toggle Top Menu

Harley-Davidson: Enthusiast Color Series - Revised and Updated Paperback

Harley-Davidson: Enthusiast Color Series - Revised and Updated Paperback (9780760319772)

Hover over image to zoom

  • Harley-Davidson: Enthusiast Color Series - Revised and Updated Paperback (9780760319772)
  • Harley-Davidson: Enthusiast Color Series - Revised and Updated Paperback (9780760319772) - back
Motorbooks
US$30.79
Stock Code SKU:
9780760319772
Condition:
New
Weight:
0.51 KGS
Availability:
Usually despatched the same day from Sydney Australia
Shipping:
Calculated at checkout
Gift Wrapping:
Options available
Pin It

 Product Description

Authors: Allan Girdler and Jeff Hackett, Softbound, 96 Pages, ISBN: 9780760319772, This revised edition published in 2004

For more than a century, Harley-Davidson has been an industry leader in motorcycling. Instantly recognized, and almost universally admired, a Harley-Davidson motorcycle is a thing of beauty.

The image of cool combines with the power and performance of fine engineering in the heart of a Harley-Davidson.

With distinctive prose by Allan Girdler, and stunning photography of Jeff Hackett, this updated edition of Harley-Davidson presents a history of the company and showcases the standout models from the last 100 years, including the early singles and twins, Flatheads, Knuckleheads, Panheads, Shove!heads, Evolutions, Sportsters, the new V-Rod, and more!

Harley-Davidson presents a fascinating look at one of America's favorite icons of the road.

 

You Recently Viewed...

 

Quick Links

What's News

newsletter

Copyright 2017 Automoto Bookshop. All Rights Reserved.
 Sitemap |

Click the button below to add the Harley-Davidson: Enthusiast Color Series - Revised and Updated Paperback to your wish list.