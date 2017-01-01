Harley-Davidson: Enthusiast Color Series - Revised and Updated Paperback

Authors: Allan Girdler and Jeff Hackett, Softbound, 96 Pages, ISBN: 9780760319772, This revised edition published in 2004

For more than a century, Harley-Davidson has been an industry leader in motorcycling. Instantly recognized, and almost universally admired, a Harley-Davidson motorcycle is a thing of beauty.

The image of cool combines with the power and performance of fine engineering in the heart of a Harley-Davidson.

With distinctive prose by Allan Girdler, and stunning photography of Jeff Hackett, this updated edition of Harley-Davidson presents a history of the company and showcases the standout models from the last 100 years, including the early singles and twins, Flatheads, Knuckleheads, Panheads, Shove!heads, Evolutions, Sportsters, the new V-Rod, and more!

Harley-Davidson presents a fascinating look at one of America's favorite icons of the road.