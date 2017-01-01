Harley-Davidson FLH/FLT Twin Cam 88 & 103 1999 - 2005 Workshop Manual

Clymer Manuals, Softbound, CM430-4, ISBN: 9781599690162

FLH/FLT TWIN CAM 88& 103 • 1999-2005

FLHT/FLHTI Electra Glide Standard (1999-2005) FLHTC/FLHTCI Electra Glide Classic (1999-2005)

FLHRS/FLHRSI Road King Custom (2004-2005) FLHTCSE2 Screamin' Eagle Electra Glide 2 (2005)

FLHR/FLHRI Road King (1999-2005) FLHRCI Road King Classic (1999-2005)

FLHTCUI Electra Glide Ultra Classic (1999-2005) FLTR/FLTRI Road Glide (1999-2005)

Clymer Manuals are written specifically for the do-it-yourself enthusiast.

They are the perfect too to perform complete maintenance, troubleshooting and repair.

Written from a complete disassembly and assembly of the motorcycle, the easy-to-follow step-by-step procedures, combined with hundreds of detailed photographs and exploded parts views, guide the reader through even the most complex tasks.

This Clymer Harley-Davidson FLH/FLT Twin Cam 88 & 103 manual includes a Quick Reference Data section with frequently-used specifications and the following chapters:

• General Information

• Troubleshooting

• Lubrication, Maintenance and Tune-up

• Engine

• Clutch and Primary Drive

• Transmission

• Fuel, Exhaust and Emission Control Systems

• Electrical System

• Wheels, Hubs and Tires

• Front Suspension and Steering

• Rear Suspension

• Brakes

• Cruise Control

• Body

• Supplement

• Index

• Color Wiring Diagrams