Harley-Davidson FXD DYNA SERIES 2006 - 2011 Workshop Manual

Clymer Manuals, Softbound, CM254, ISBN: 9781599695365

FXD DYNA SERIES • 2006-2011



FXD Dyna Super Glide (2006-2010) FXDB Street Bob (2006-2011)

FXDC Dyna Super Glide Custom (2006-2011) FXDL Dyna Low Rider FXDF Fat Bob (2008-2011)

(2006-2009, 2010-2011 HDI Japan only) FXDSE Screamin' Eagle Dyna (2007) FXDSE2 Screamin' Eagle Dyna (2008) FXDFSE CVO Dyna Fat Bob (2009) FXDFSE2 CVO Dyna Fat Bob (2010)

FXDWG Dyna Wide Glide (2006-2008, 2010-2011) FXD35 35th Anniversary Super Glide (2006)

Every Clymer manual contains hundreds of original photographs, illustrations and exploded component views developed from a complete disassembly and assembly of the motorcycle. This, in addition to hundreds of hours of shop time and research, allows Clymer to achieve an unmatched level of detail.

This Clymer Harley-Davidson FXD Dyna Series manual includes troubleshooting codes, flow charts and color wiring diagrams on CD and the following chapters:

General Information

Troubleshooting - Wiring Diagrams

• Lubrication, Maintenance and Tune-up

• Engine Top End

• Engine Lower End

• Clutch and Primary Drive

• Transmission

• Fuel System

• Electrical System

• Wheel, Hubs and Tires

• Front Suspension and Steering Rear Suspension Brakes Body and Frame Index

Maintenance

Repair





