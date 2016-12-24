Harley-Davidson: The American Motorcycle (Paperback Edition)

Author: Allan Girdler, Softbound, 192 Pages, ISBN: 9780760316511, 2003 Edition of 1992 original

The story of the Harley-Davidson motorcycle includes characters with such names as Knucklehead, Shoyelhead. the Low Rider. Electra-Glide, the Silent Grey Fellow, Panhead, and Evolution.

While they may sound like comic book superheroes, they have all played major roles in the success of motorcycling's best known marque.

Presented here are twenty-four profiles of milestone Harley-Davidsons which have made history on the and on the track. With their distinct styling, new engines, and progressive technology, these motorcycles have all figured significantly in the history of The Motor Company and the evolution of its product line.

Detailed text by noted motorsports journalist Allan Girdler explores each bike and its specifications, and is highlighted e stunning color photography of Ron Hussey showing classic original and restored cycles in their glory.

For the lifetime enthusiast of Harley-Davidson, or for th-e casual observer, Harley-Davidson: The American Motorncle will any reader a Harley believer.