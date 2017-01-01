  Loading... Please wait...

Haynes Automotive Computer Codes & Electronic Engine Management Systems (Techbook Series)

Haynes Automotive Computer Codes & Electronic Engine Management Systems (Techbook Series) (9781563922329)

Haynes
 Product Description

Haynes, Softbound, 320 Pages, HA10710, ISBN: 9781563922329 - First Edition, 1997

PRE - OBD II systems

• Simple do-it- ourself  Diagnosis

• Easy Access to On-board Computer Trouble Codes

• Complete and Easy to Understand Code Charts for all Models

The Haynes TECHBOOK Series ... written for the do-it-yourselfer, good enough for the pro! 

Fundamentals of electronic engine management systems, including feedback carburetion and electronic fuel injection Component checking and replacement procedures

Glossary and acronym list

Fully illustrated with over 350 photographs and drawings


