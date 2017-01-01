  Loading... Please wait...

Haynes Diesel Engine Repair Manual (Techbook Series)

Haynes
Haynes, Softbound, 320 Pages, HA10330, ISBN: 9781563921889 - Third Revised Edition, 1991

General Motors and Ford: Light Trucks, Vans, Passenger Cars covering General Motors 350 cu in (5.7 liter), 379 cu in (6.2 liter), 397 cu in (6.5 liter), and Ford 420 cu in (6.9 liter), 445 cu in (7.3 liter), and 445 cu in (7.3 liter Power Stroke) .

Step-by-Step Instructions.

Fully Illustrated for the Home Mechanic.

Simple Maintenance to Major Repairs .

Tools and equipment. Shop practices.

Troubleshooting.

Routine Maintenance.

Engine Repairs and overhaul. 

Cooling system.

Fuel system.

Electrical system"

