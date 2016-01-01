Honda CBR600RR 2007 - 2012 Workshop Manual

Servicing, overhaul & repairs
• Engine and transmission
• Cooling system
• Engine management system
• Suspension and steering
• Braking system
• Electrical system
Full colour sections
• Model history and Pre-ride checks
• Wiring diagrams
• Tools and workshop tips
• Security
Step-by-step instructions - clearly linked to hundreds of photos and illustrations guide you through each job.
Spanner ratings - grade all tasks by experience level - from simple servicing jobs for beginners through to more difficult tasks for the expert.
Haynes Hints and Tool Tips give you valuable 'inside' information such as ways of removing parts without using special tools.
Reference sections
• 18 page Tools and workshop tips
• Security
• Lubricants and fluids
• Conversion factors
• MOT test checks
• Storage
• Fault finding checklist to pinpoint specific problems
• Technical terms explained
• Fully indexed to help you find information easily
Publisher Code: HM4795
ISBN 13: 9781844257959
Author: Haynes
Published: 2012
Dimension: 210x280mm
Hard Bound, colour and b/w illustrations
