Hemi Engines - 2003 to Present - How to Build Max Performance (Performance How-to)

Author Larry Shepard, ISBN: 9781613253571, Paperback, Published in 2017, 144 pages

The New Hemi engine has an aggressive persona and outstanding performance. Powering the Challenger, Charger, Ram trucks, and other vehicles in the Chrysler lineup, this engine produces at least one horsepower per cubic inch. Unleashed in 2003, it has been offered in 5.7-, 6.1-, 6.2-, and now 6.4-liter displacements. With each successive engine introduction, Chrysler has extracted more performance. And with the launch of the Hellcat and Demon 6.2-liter supercharged engines, Chrysler built the highest horsepower production engines ever made, at 707 hp and 840 hp respectively.

This third-generation Hemi carries on a high-performance Chrysler tradition and is considered the most powerful and "buildable" new pushrod V-8 engine on the market today. Mopar engine expert and veteran author Larry Shepard reveals up-to-date modification techniques and products for achieving higher performance. Porting and modifying the stock Hemi heads as well as the best flow characteristics with high lift are revealed. In addition, guidance on aftermarket heads is provided.

A supercharger is one of the most cost-effective aftermarket add-ons, and the options and installation are comprehensively covered. Shepard guides you through the art and science of selecting a cam, so you find a cam that meets your airflow needs and performance goals. He details stock and forged crankshafts plus H- and I-beam connecting rods that support the targeted horsepower, so you can choose the best rotating assembly for your engine. In addition, intake manifold and fuel systems, ignition systems, exhaust systems, and more are covered.

With this book, you can transform a New Hemi engine into an even more responsive and faster powerplant. You are able to build the engine that suits all your high-performance needs.