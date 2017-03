Author: Kenneth Richards, Hardbound, 93 Pages, ASIN: B0006BQWNC - First Edition, 1967 ** SECOND-HAND BOOK IN GOOD CONDITION**

Triple Nine Pays Off-9

The Tinkering Farm Boy-14

No Plows for Henry-18

"Keep At It, Young Man"-24

Through the Alphabet-36

The Birth of the Model T-45

Something More Than Quantity-53

From Pacifist to Belligerent-62

The Last Quarter Century-71

The Legend and the Legacy-8o

Bibliography-90

Index-92

Acknowledgments-94