Hey Charger The Sensational Australian Chrysler Valiant Chargers (2016 Leatherbound, Edition)

Hey Charger (Revised Leatherbound Edition 2016, Signed)

Authors: Gavin Farmer, Gary Bridger, ISBN: 9780980522938, Hardcover, 248 pages, published  March 2016

 Limited Leatherbound Edition signed by both authors**

  • New chapter on the adventures on Leo Geoghegan
  • Totally revised chapter on the E55 340 saga,
  • Many, many new photographs

This book, written by Gavin Farmer and Gary Bridger covers the life and times of one of Australia’s most iconic sports coupes – the Valiant Charger. Conceived on a whim and a pauper’s budget, the Valiant Charger became the proverbial overnight sensation that saved Chrysler’s pride.

Hey, Charger goes into considerable detail to bring the enthusiast reader an insight into the machinations that went on within Chrysler to bring the Charger to market. It was no easy road.

Part of the success of the Charger was the fabulous advertising campaign that brought the phrase “Hey, Charger!” together with the V–sign into our language where it has remained to this day.

Hey Charger is a history detailed in both Australia and New Zealand where it enjoyed massive competition success that buoyed up the sales drive by Todd Motors.

To complete the book there are extensive specification charts, option codes and production charts including for special options made.

This new edition is a thoroughly revised version of the previous best-selling book.  It is now hard cover with dust jacket and is in full colour (signed) and also available as a limited edition leather bound version that will be numbered and signed by the authors.

