High Performance Handling Handbook - First Edition

Author: Don Alexander, Softbound,159 Pages, ISBN: 9780760309483, First published in 2002



Turn your grocery-getter into a corner carver or make your race car the class of the field with this comprehensive guide to improving handling.

Noted driver and setup artist Don Alexander guides you through the myriad choices of springs, shocks, tires, wheels, anti-roll bars, and more.

He'll help you plan out a course of modifications that will have you cranking our high-g cornering forces on your favorite twisty road or at the racetrack.You'll also learn how to tune your vehicle's handling to make the most of its suspension components, whether they are stock or aftermarka parts, High-Performance Handling Handbook includes an introduction to vehicle dynamics, a guide to tuning handling with crossweights, tips on selecting aftermarket components, tire selection advice, procedures to test your car's handling, and project cars from Audi, Honda, Subaru, and Volkswagen.

Whether you're building an autocross car, a drag racer, a road-racing machine, or the ultimate street ride, High-Performance Handling Handbook will help you create an integrated suspension system and tune it for maximum performance.