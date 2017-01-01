  Loading... Please wait...

Currency Displayed in

Wish Lists
View Cart (0)
Toggle Top Menu

High Performance Handling Handbook - First Edition

High Performance Handling Handbook - First Edition (9780760309483)

Hover over image to zoom

  • High Performance Handling Handbook - First Edition (9780760309483)
  • High Performance Handling Handbook - First Edition (9780760309483)
  • High Performance Handling Handbook - First Edition (9780760309483)
Motorbooks
US$38.46
Stock Code SKU:
9780760309483
Condition:
New
Weight:
0.85 KGS
Availability:
Usually despatched the same day from Sydney Australia
Shipping:
Calculated at checkout
Gift Wrapping:
Options available
Pin It

 Product Description

Author: Don Alexander, Softbound,159 Pages, ISBN: 9780760309483, First published in 2002

Turn your grocery-getter into a corner carver or make your race car the class of the field with this comprehensive guide to improving handling.

Noted driver and setup artist Don Alexander guides you through the myriad choices of springs, shocks, tires, wheels, anti-roll bars, and more.

He'll help you plan out a course of modifications that will have you cranking our high-g cornering forces on your favorite twisty road or at the racetrack.You'll also learn how to tune your vehicle's handling to make the most of its suspension components, whether they are stock or aftermarka parts, High-Performance Handling Handbook includes an introduction to vehicle dynamics, a guide to tuning handling with crossweights, tips on selecting aftermarket components, tire selection advice, procedures to test your car's handling, and project cars from Audi, Honda, Subaru, and Volkswagen.

Whether you're building an autocross car, a drag racer, a road-racing machine, or the ultimate street ride, High-Performance Handling Handbook will help you create an integrated suspension system and tune it for maximum performance.

 

 Find Similar Products by Category

You Recently Viewed...

 

Quick Links

What's News

newsletter

Copyright 2017 Automoto Bookshop. All Rights Reserved.
 Sitemap |

Click the button below to add the High Performance Handling Handbook - First Edition to your wish list.