Author: Marco Matteucci, Hardbound, 392 Pages, ISBN: 9780706400007, First Edition, 1970 - This Edition, 1976

History of the MOTOR CAR 707 illustrations: 485 in full colour

The History of the Motor Car is a real milestone in the literature of this fascinating subject. The text is admirable, carefully researched, authoritative, clear and immensely readable, covering this major theme in a comprehensive yet not over-technical way.

The lavish and carefully assembled illustrations are superb : over 700 of them of which nearly 50o are in full colour.

This unique book tells the whole story of the car from the first hesitant experiments with steam and wind-driven machines right through to the stream-lined super-cars of today.

It has absorbing sections on the great inventors and makers, showing the weight of human thought and endeavour that lies behind the machines we now so unthinkingly accept; on the excitements of the historic road races; on the famous circuits of the past and the present; on the Grand Prix monsters; on the courageous, extraordinary and even heroic exploits of the motoring pioneers; on the founding of the great industrial giants and on many other aspects of this wide theme in which so many people are so deeply interested, for the motor car has had an immense effect on fashion, social history, politics, travel and war.

All the significant names in the evolving world of the motor car appear in these pages; the greatest have a ring both of history and romance — Darracq and Daimler, Benz, Bentley, and Bugatti, Lanchester, Rolls-Royce, Hispano-Suiza, De Dion, Citroen, Fiat, Ford and so many others; the whole absorbing History being vividly illuminated by its great wealth of splendid and evocative pictures.