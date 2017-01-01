  Loading... Please wait...

Hitler's Willing Excutioners - Ordinary Germans And The Holocaust

Author: Daniel Jonah Goldhagen, Hardbound, 622 Pages, ISBN: 9780316879422, First Edition, 1996**BOOK IN EXCELLENT UREAD CONDITION**

In this work the author asks the question "How could the Holocaust happen?" and in his response explores German society and its ingrained anti-semitism, that demands a revision of thinking of the years 1933-1945. Using testimonies from the actual perpetrators, the book shows that the killers were ordinary Germans who were not compelled to act as they did, could refuse without retribution, yet who killed willingly. The book presents a new view of the Holocaust and shows that ordinary Germans believed extermination of Jews to be both necessary and just.

