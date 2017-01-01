  Loading... Please wait...

Holden Commodore 2006 thru 2017 VE & VF V6 and V8 engines Series Repair Manual

Holden Commodore 2006 thru 2017 VE/VF Series Repair Manual (9781620921609)

  • Holden Commodore 2006 thru 2017 VE/VF Series Repair Manual (9781620921609)
Haynes
US$51.55
Stock Code SKU:
9781620921609
Condition:
New
Weight:
0.75 KGS
Availability:
Usually dispatched the same day from Sydney, Australia
Shipping:
Calculated at checkout
Gift Wrapping:
Options available
 Product Description

Haynes Manuals, Softbound, HA41744, ISBN: 9781620921609

Complete coverage for your Holden Commodore - updated to cover the VF Series 2017.

With a Haynes Manual, you can do it yourself, from simple maintenance to full repairs. Every Manual is based on a complete stripdown of the car. Our authors and technicians work out the best methods to do a job and present this with the home mechanic in mind. Our Manuals have clear instructions and hundreds of photographs that show each step. Whether you're a beginner or a competent mechanic, you can save money with Haynes!, Each Manual includes:, Clear and easy to follow page layout, Full procedures written from hands-on experience, Easy-to-follow photos, Fault finding information, How to make special tools, Colour wiring diagrams (where available)

Series: VE, VF

Sedan, Wagon & Utility

SS - SV6 - Equipe - Omega - Berlina - Calais
HSV (engine only)

V6: 3.0 litre Alloytec SIDI (LF1, LFW)
3.6 litre Alloytec (LEO, LY7)
3.6 litre Alloytec SIDI (LLT, LFX)

V8: 6.0 litre Generation IV (L98)
6.0 litre Generation IV (LS2) (HSV)
6.0 litre Generation IV with AFM (Active Fuel Management) (L76, L77)
6.2 litre Generation IV (LS3) (HSV)

