Holden Commodore 2006 thru 2017 VE & VF V6 and V8 engines Series Repair Manual

Haynes Manuals, Softbound, HA41744, ISBN: 9781620921609
Complete coverage for your Holden Commodore - updated to cover the VF Series 2017.
With a Haynes Manual, you can do it yourself, from simple maintenance to full repairs. Every Manual is based on a complete stripdown of the car.
Series: VE, VF
Sedan, Wagon & Utility
SS - SV6 - Equipe - Omega - Berlina - Calais
HSV (engine only)
V6: 3.0 litre Alloytec SIDI (LF1, LFW)
3.6 litre Alloytec (LEO, LY7)
3.6 litre Alloytec SIDI (LLT, LFX)
V8: 6.0 litre Generation IV (L98)
6.0 litre Generation IV (LS2) (HSV)
6.0 litre Generation IV with AFM (Active Fuel Management) (L76, L77)
6.2 litre Generation IV (LS3) (HSV)
