Holden Commodore 2006 thru 2017 VE & VF V6 and V8 engines Series Repair Manual

Haynes Manuals, Softbound, HA41744, ISBN: 9781620921609

Complete coverage for your Holden Commodore - updated to cover the VF Series 2017.

With a Haynes Manual, you can do it yourself, from simple maintenance to full repairs. Every Manual is based on a complete stripdown of the car. Our authors and technicians work out the best methods to do a job and present this with the home mechanic in mind. Our Manuals have clear instructions and hundreds of photographs that show each step. Whether you're a beginner or a competent mechanic, you can save money with Haynes!, Each Manual includes:, Clear and easy to follow page layout, Full procedures written from hands-on experience, Easy-to-follow photos, Fault finding information, How to make special tools, Colour wiring diagrams (where available)

Series: VE, VF

Sedan, Wagon & Utility

SS - SV6 - Equipe - Omega - Berlina - Calais

HSV (engine only)

V6: 3.0 litre Alloytec SIDI (LF1, LFW)

3.6 litre Alloytec (LEO, LY7)

3.6 litre Alloytec SIDI (LLT, LFX)

V8: 6.0 litre Generation IV (L98)

6.0 litre Generation IV (LS2) (HSV)

6.0 litre Generation IV with AFM (Active Fuel Management) (L76, L77)

6.2 litre Generation IV (LS3) (HSV)