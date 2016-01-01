By: Haynes .

Holden Vectra (Vauxhall/Opel) 1999 - 2002 Workshop Manual covers:

Vectra Saloon, Hatchback & Estate models, including special/limited editions

Petrol engines:

1.6 litre (1598cc), 1.8 litre (1796 and 1799cc), 2.0 litre (1998cc) and 2.2 litre (2198cc) 4-cyl ( Only Z22 / chain-driven models - not C22 / belt-driven models )

Turbo-Diesel engines:

2.0 litre (1994cc) and 2.2 litre (2171cc)

Does NOT cover 2.5 or 2.6 litre V6 petrol engines or dual fuel models.

Step-by-step instructions clearly linked to hundreds of photos and illustrations show you how to do each job

Spanner ratings grade all tasks by difficulty and experience level

Haynes Hints give valuable tips and short-cuts that help make the job easier

Tool Tips contain useful information such as ways of removing parts without using special tools

Written from hands on experience, based on the stripdown and rebuild, using commonly-available tools.



Other Details