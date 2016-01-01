  Loading... Please wait...

Holden Vectra (Vauxhall/Opel) 1999 - 2002 Workshop Manual

Holden Vectra (Vauxhall, Opel) 1999 - 2002 Workshop Manual

Haynes
9781859609309
0.98 KGS
Usually despatched same working day.
 Product Description

By: Haynes .

Holden Vectra (Vauxhall/Opel) 1999 - 2002 Workshop Manual covers:
Vectra Saloon, Hatchback & Estate models, including special/limited editions
Petrol engines:
1.6 litre (1598cc), 1.8 litre (1796 and 1799cc), 2.0 litre (1998cc) and 2.2 litre (2198cc) 4-cyl  ( Only Z22 / chain-driven models - not C22 / belt-driven models )
Turbo-Diesel engines:
2.0 litre (1994cc) and 2.2 litre (2171cc)
Does NOT cover 2.5 or 2.6 litre V6 petrol engines or dual fuel models.
Step-by-step instructions clearly linked to hundreds of photos and illustrations show you how to do each job
Spanner ratings grade all tasks by difficulty and experience level
Haynes Hints give valuable tips and short-cuts that help make the job easier
Tool Tips contain useful information such as ways of removing parts without using special tools
Written from hands on experience, based on the stripdown and rebuild, using commonly-available tools.

 

Other Details

Publisher Code:
HA3930
ISBN 10:
1859609309
ISBN 13:
 
Published:
2004
Dimensions:
210x280mm
Pages:
 
Illustrations:
Hard Bound, b/w ill
Barcode:
9781859609309

