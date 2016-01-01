  Loading... Please wait...

Honda CR125R and CR250R 1992 - 1997 Workshop Manual

Honda CR125R and CR250R 1992 - 1997 Workshop Manual

Clymer
9780892878130
1.06 KGS
Usually despatched same working day.
Calculated at checkout
Options available
 Product Description

By: Clymer .

Honda models covered by this repair manual:

  • Honda CR125R 1992 - 1997

  • Honda CR250R 1992 - 1996

Like all Clymer motorcycle repair manuals, this book also contains:

  • Step-by-step instructions
  • Detailed and exploded views and photos
  • Bold figure numbers to quickly match instructions with illustrations and photos
  • Easy-to-follow wiring diagrams
  • Thumb-tabbed chapters for quick access
  • Two-column layout with large print
  • Numbered table of contents and extensive index

 

Other Details

Publisher Code:
CM457-2
ISBN 10:
0892878134
ISBN 13:
 
Published:
 
Dimensions:
180x260mm
Pages:
 
Illustrations:
Soft Bound, b/w ill
Barcode:
9780892878130
 

