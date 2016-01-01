Honda CR125R and CR250R 1992 - 1997 Workshop Manual

By: Clymer .
Honda models covered by this repair manual:
Honda CR125R 1992 - 1997
Honda CR250R 1992 - 1996
Like all Clymer motorcycle repair manuals, this book also contains:
- Step-by-step instructions
- Detailed and exploded views and photos
- Bold figure numbers to quickly match instructions with illustrations and photos
- Easy-to-follow wiring diagrams
- Thumb-tabbed chapters for quick access
- Two-column layout with large print
- Numbered table of contents and extensive index
