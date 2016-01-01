Honda Shadow VT600, VT750 1988 - 2009 Workshop Manual

By: Haynes .
Honda Shadow Models Covered By This Haynes Repair & Service Manual:
- Honda VT6000 Shadow VLX, 1988 and 1989
- Honda VT6000 Shadow VLX, 1991 through 2007
- Honda VT6000D Shadow VLX Deluxe, 1993 through 2007
- Honda VT750C/CD Shadow American Classic Edition, 1998 through 2003
- Honda VT750C Shadow Aero, 2004 through 2009
- Honda VT750C2 Shadow Spirit, 2007 and 2009
Years covered 1988, 1989, 1990, 1991, 1992, 1993, 1994, 1995, 1996, 1997, 1998 and 1999.
Inside This Manual:
- Model history and Performance data in colour.
- Complete guide to servicing and routine maintenance.
- Engine and transmission - servicing and overhaul.
- Cooling system - checks and remedies.
- Fuel and ignition systems explained.
- Suspension and steering - adjustment and overhaul.
- Braking system - safety checks and repairs.
- Electrical system - fault finding and repairs.
- Comprehensive wiring diagrams.
- 18 page Tools & Workshop Tips section in colour.
- Fault finding checklist and equipment to pinpoint specific problems.
- Fully indexed to help you find information easily.
Other Details
Softbound, colour and b/w ill