Honda Shadow VT600, VT750 1988 - 2009 Workshop Manual

Honda Shadow VT600, VT750 1988 - 2009 Workshop Manual

SKU: 9781620921661
1.00 KGS
Availability: Usually despatched same working day.
Shipping: Calculated at checkout
Options available
Honda Shadow Models Covered By This Haynes Repair & Service Manual:

  • Honda VT6000 Shadow VLX, 1988 and 1989
  • Honda VT6000 Shadow VLX, 1991 through 2007
  • Honda VT6000D Shadow VLX Deluxe, 1993 through 2007
  • Honda VT750C/CD Shadow American Classic Edition, 1998 through 2003
  • Honda VT750C Shadow Aero, 2004 through 2009
  • Honda VT750C2 Shadow Spirit, 2007 and 2009

Years covered 1988, 1989, 1990, 1991, 1992, 1993, 1994, 1995, 1996, 1997, 1998 and 1999.

Inside This Manual:

  • Model history and Performance data in colour.
  • Complete guide to servicing and routine maintenance.
  • Engine and transmission - servicing and overhaul.
  • Cooling system - checks and remedies.
  • Fuel and ignition systems explained.
  • Suspension and steering - adjustment and overhaul.
  • Braking system - safety checks and repairs.
  • Electrical system - fault finding and repairs.
  • Comprehensive wiring diagrams.
  • 18 page Tools & Workshop Tips section in colour.
  • Fault finding checklist and equipment to pinpoint specific problems.
  • Fully indexed to help you find information easily.

 

HM2312
 
9781620921661
 
2010
210X280MM
Pages: Softbound, colour and b/w ill
Barcode: 9781620921661

