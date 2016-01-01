Honda ST1300, ST1300A Pan European 2002 - 2011 Workshop Manual

Published by Haynes, ISBN 9781844259083

Honda Pan European models covered by this repair manual:

Production years 2002, 2003, 2004, 2005, 2006, 2007, 2008, 2009, 2010 and 2011

Servicing, overhaul & repairs

Engine and transmission

Fuel and ignition system

Suspension and steering

Braking system

Electrical system

Full colour sections

Model history and Daily checks

Wiring diagrams

Tools and workshop tips

Security

Step-by-step instructions

clearly linked to hundreds of photos and illustrations guide you through each job.

Spanner ratings

grade all tasks by experience level — from simple servicing jobs for beginners through to more difficult tasks for the expert.

Haynes Hints and Tool Tips

give you valuable "inside" information such as ways of removing parts without using special tools.

Reference sections