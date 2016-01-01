  Loading... Please wait...

Honda ST1300, ST1300A Pan European 2002 - 2011 Workshop Manual

Honda ST1300 Pan European 2002 - 2011 Workshop Manual

  • Honda ST1300 Pan European 2002 - 2011 Workshop Manual
  • Honda ST1300 Pan European 2002 - 2011 Workshop Manual Back Cover
9781844259083
1.20 KGS
Usually dispatched same working day from Sydney, Australia.
 Product Description

Published by Haynes, ISBN 9781844259083

Honda Pan European models covered by this repair manual:

  • ST1300, 1261cc
  • ST1300A, 1261cc

Production years 2002, 2003, 2004, 2005, 2006, 2007, 2008, 2009, 2010 and 2011

Servicing, overhaul & repairs

  • Engine and transmission
  • Fuel and ignition system
  • Suspension and steering
  • Braking system
  • Electrical system

Full colour sections

  • Model history and Daily checks
  • Wiring diagrams
  • Tools and workshop tips
  • Security

Step-by-step instructions
clearly linked to hundreds of photos and illustrations guide you through each job.

Spanner ratings
grade all tasks by experience level — from simple servicing jobs for beginners through to more difficult tasks for the expert.

Haynes Hints and Tool Tips
give you valuable "inside" information such as ways of removing parts without using special tools.

Reference sections

  • 18 page Tools and workshop tips
  • Security
  • Lubricants and fluids
  • Conversion factors
  • MOT test checks
  • Storage
  • Fault finding checklist and Fault finding equipment to pinpoint specific problems
  • Fully indexed to help you find information easily

 Other Details

ISBN:
9781844259083
Publisher's Code:
HM4908
Bound:
Hard Cover
Illustrations:
Colour & b/w
Dimension:
210x270mm

