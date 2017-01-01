Honda VFR700F VFR700F2 & VFR750F 1986 - 1997 Workshop Manual

Clymer Repair Service Manual, ISBN: 9780892877119, paperback

Models covered:

VFR700F (1986)

VFR700F2 (1986-1987)

VFR750F (1986, 1987, 1988, 1989, 1990, 1991, 1992, 1993, 1994, 1995, 1996 and 1997)

This Honda VRF Manual is 576 pages.



Contents:

QUICK REFERENCE DATA



CHAPTER ONE / GENERAL INFORMATION

Manual organization / Notes, cautions and warnings / Safety first / Service hints / Serial numbers / Parts replacement / Torque specifications / Fasteners / Lubricants / RTV gasket sealant / Threadlock / Gasket remover / Expendable supplies / Basic hand tools / Test equipment / Precision measuring tools / Cleaning solvent / Other special tools / Mechanic's tips / Ball bearing replacement / Oil seals / Riding safely / Specifications



CHAPTER TWO / TROUBLESHOOTING

Operating requirements / Troubleshooting equipment / Starting the engine / Emergency troubleshooting / Engine starting troubleshooting / Engine performance / Engine noises / Engine lubrication / Clutch / Gearshift linkage / Transmission / Electrical troubleshooting / Test equipment / Basic test procedures / Electrical problems / Charging system / Ignition system troubleshooting / Starter system troubleshooting / Carburetor troubleshooting / Excessive vibration / Front suspension and steering / Brake problems / Specifications



CHAPTER THREE / PERIODIC LUBRICATION, MAINTENANCE AND TUNE-UP

Routine checks / Maintenance intervals / Tires and wheels / Battery / Periodic lubrication / Engine oil and filter change / Front fork oil change / Drive chain lubrication / Periodic maintenance / Drive chain adjustment / Clutch lever adjustment / Throttle adjustment / Choke cable adjustment / Air filter element replacement / Sub air filter / Steering play / Coolant change / Headlight aim / Front fork airp pressure check / Front fork anti-dive system check / Front fork sprin preload adjustment / Rear shock adjustment / Tune-up / Firing order / Valve clearance measurement and adjustment / Spark plugs / Ignition timing / Carburetor adjustment / Idle speed / Carburetor synchronization / Specifications



CHAPTER FOUR / ENGINE

Removal installation / Cylinder head cover / Camshafts / Cylinder heads / Rocker arm assemblies / Valves and valve components / Oil pan, strainer and pump / Oil cooler / Alternator / Cylinder block and crankcase / Piston and connecting rods / Starter clutch assembly, starter reduction gear and primary drive gear / Break-in procedure / Specifications



CHAPTER FIVE / CLUTCH SYSTEM

Clutch / Clutch hydraulic system / Master cylinder / Slave cylinder / Bleeding the clutch system / Specifications



CHAPTER SIX / GEARSHIFT MECHANISM AND TRANSMISSION

Engine drive sprocket and cover / External shift mechanism / Transmission / Transmission and internal shift operation / Transmission / Internal shift mechanism / Specifications



CHAPTER SEVEN / FUEL, EMISSION CONTROL AND EXHAUST SYSTEMS

Air filter housing / Carburetor operation / Carburetor service / Carburetor assembly / Carburetor overhaul / Carburetor adjustments / Throttle cable replacement / Choke cable replacement / Fuel tank / Fuel shutoff valve / Fuel filler cap / Fuel pump / Fuel filter / Gasoline/alcohol blend test / Crankcase breathe system / Evaporative emission control system / Secondary air supply system / Exhaust system / Specifications



CHAPTER EIGHT / ELECTRICAL SYSTEM

Electrical connectors / Battery negative terminal / Charging system / Voltage regulator/rectifier / Alternator / Transistorized ignition system / Ignition spark unit / Ignition control module / Ignition coil / Crankshaft pulse generator / Camshaft pulse generator / Starting system / Starter motor / Starter relay switch / Clutch diode / Lighting system / Switches / Electrical components / Fuses / Specifications



CHAPTER NINE / LIQUID COOLING SYSTEM

Hoses and hose clamps / Cooling system check / Pressure check / Radiator / Cooling fan / Thermostat and housing / Water pump / Engine coolant crossover pipe / Hoses / Specifications



CHAPTER TEN / FRONT SUSPENSION AND STEERING

Front wheel / Front hub / Wheels / Tires / Tubeless tire changing / Tire repairs / Handlebar / Steering head and stem / Steering head bearing race / Front forks / Front forks / Anti-dive front suspension / Specifications



CHAPTER ELEVEN / REAR SUSPENSION

Rear wheel / Rear hub / Driven flange assembly / Drive sprocket and drive chain / Shock absorber / Shock absorber linkage / Swing arm / Rear axle bearing holder and driven sprocket / Driven sprocket / Specifications



CHAPTER TWELVE / BRAKES

Brake pad replacement / Front brake caliper / Front master cylinder / Rear disc brake / Rear caliper / Rear master cylinder / Brake hose replacement / Brake disc / Bleeding the system / Rear brake pedal / Specifications



CHAPTER THIRTEEN / FAIRING COMPONENTS

Seat / Side covers / Tailpiece / Front fairing / Specifications



INDEX



WIRING DIAGRAMS

