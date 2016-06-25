Honda XR50R, XR70R, XR80R, XR100R CRF50F, CRF70F, CRF80F, CRF100F 1985 - 2016 Workshop Manual

Published by Haynes, ISBN: 9781620922392, Paperback,
Complete coverage of your Honda XR50/70/80/100R & CRF50/70/80/100F (85 - 16)
CRF50F 49cc 04 - 16
CRF70F 70cc 04 - 12
CRF80F 80cc 04 - 13
CRF100F 99cc 04 - 13
XR50R 49cc 00 - 03
XR70R 70cc 97 - 03
XR80R 80cc 85 - 03
XR100R 99cc 85 - 03
Each Manual includes:
