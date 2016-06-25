  Loading... Please wait...

Honda XR50R, XR70R, XR80R, XR100R CRF50F, CRF70F, CRF80F, CRF100F 1985 - 2016 Workshop Manual

Honda XR50R, XR70R, XR80R, XR100R CRF50F, CRF70F, CRF80F, CRF100F 1985 - 2016 Workshop Manual

  • Honda XR50R, XR70R, XR80R, XR100R CRF50F, CRF70F, CRF80F, CRF100F 1985 - 2016 Workshop Manual (9781620922392)
Haynes
9781620922392
New
0.60 KGS
Usually dispatched the same day from Sydney, Australia
Calculated at checkout
1
Options available
 Product Description

Published by Haynes, ISBN: 9781620922392, Paperback, 

Complete coverage of your Honda XR50/70/80/100R & CRF50/70/80/100F (85 - 16)

What's covered: 

CRF50F 49cc 04 - 16
CRF70F 70cc 04 - 12
CRF80F 80cc 04 - 13
CRF100F 99cc 04 - 13
XR50R 49cc 00 - 03
XR70R 70cc 97 - 03
XR80R 80cc 85 - 03
XR100R 99cc 85 - 03

With a Haynes Manual, you can do it yourself, from simple maintenance to full repairs. Every Manual is based on a complete stripdown of the bike. Our authors and technicians work out the best methods to do a job and present this with the home mechanic in mind. Our Manuals have clear instructions and hundreds of photographs that show each step. Whether you’re a beginner or a competent mechanic, you can save money with Haynes.

Each Manual includes:

  • Clear and easy to follow page layout
  • Full procedures written from hands-on experience
  • Easy-to-follow photos
  • Faultfinding information
  • How to make special tools
  • Colour wiring diagrams (where available)

More Details

Part number: 
2218
Dimensions: 
270 x 210mm
# of pages: 
160
ISBN-13: 
9781620922392
ISBN-10: 
1563926571
Publication date: 
Saturday, 25 June, 2016
Language: 
English

