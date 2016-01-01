  Loading... Please wait...

Currency Displayed in

Wish Lists
View Cart (0)
Toggle Top Menu

Hot Rod Milestones: America's Coolest Coupes, Roadsters, and Racers

Hot Rod Milestones: America's Coolest Coupes, Roadsters, and Racers (9781613252307)

Hover over image to zoom

  • Hot Rod Milestones: America's Coolest Coupes, Roadsters, and Racers (9781613252307)
  • Hot Rod Milestones: America's Coolest Coupes, Roadsters, and Racers (9781613252307)
Cartech Books
US$46.16
Stock Code SKU:
9781613252307
Condition:
New
Weight:
0.80 KGS
Availability:
Usually despatched the same day from Sydney Australia
Shipping:
Calculated at checkout
Gift Wrapping:
Options available
Pin It

 Product Description

A book by Ken Gross & Robert Genat

Every pastime has its greats, and hot rodding is no exception. Once in a while, a hot rodder puts together a car that's so right and so well done that it becomes an instant icon in the rodding world. These cars represent a clear vision that sets the standard for others to follow. They have been imitated, coveted, and revered; and today, many have been painstakingly restored for private collections or museum display.

Hot Rod Milestones covers 25 of the most influential, innovative hot rods ever built from the late 1940s to the mid-1960s. These cars include the Niekamp roadster, Isky's T, the Pearson Brothers coupe, Doane Spencer's '32, the So-Cal '34 coupe, The Pacific Gunsight Special, and Roth's Outlaw T. Each car's history, technical background, and influence are discussed, along with information on the builders and owners. Photos include contemporary shots of the cars as they exist today, along with vintage photos of the cars when they were first built and shown.

With Ken Gross' deep knowledge of the genre, and Robert Genat's well-trained lens, this new paperback edition is an important addition to any hot rodder's library.

Pages: 192
Size: 9 X 9 (inches)
Format: Paperback
Publisher: CarTech
ISBN: 9781613252307
Product Code: CT553

 Find Similar Products by Category

You Recently Viewed...

 

Quick Links

What's News

newsletter

Copyright 2016 Automoto Bookshop. All Rights Reserved.
 Sitemap |

Click the button below to add the Hot Rod Milestones: America's Coolest Coupes, Roadsters, and Racers to your wish list.