Hot Rod Milestones: America's Coolest Coupes, Roadsters, and Racers

A book by Ken Gross & Robert Genat

Every pastime has its greats, and hot rodding is no exception. Once in a while, a hot rodder puts together a car that's so right and so well done that it becomes an instant icon in the rodding world. These cars represent a clear vision that sets the standard for others to follow. They have been imitated, coveted, and revered; and today, many have been painstakingly restored for private collections or museum display.

Hot Rod Milestones covers 25 of the most influential, innovative hot rods ever built from the late 1940s to the mid-1960s. These cars include the Niekamp roadster, Isky's T, the Pearson Brothers coupe, Doane Spencer's '32, the So-Cal '34 coupe, The Pacific Gunsight Special, and Roth's Outlaw T. Each car's history, technical background, and influence are discussed, along with information on the builders and owners. Photos include contemporary shots of the cars as they exist today, along with vintage photos of the cars when they were first built and shown.

With Ken Gross' deep knowledge of the genre, and Robert Genat's well-trained lens, this new paperback edition is an important addition to any hot rodder's library.

Pages: 192

Size: 9 X 9 (inches)

Format: Paperback

Publisher: CarTech

ISBN: 9781613252307

Product Code: CT553