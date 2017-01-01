Hot Rods: Roadsters - Coupes - Customs (Idea Book Series)

Author: Dain Gingerilli, Softbound, 159 Pages, ISBN: 9780760335161, First Edition, 2009

Whether at a local car club event or at a regional show, at a swap meet or just driving through town, some hot rods turn heads and others don't.

The challenge of building a really great hot rod tests the dedication of even the most enthusiastic car owner.

Choosing a body type and style, installing headlights and other exterior components, picking the right upholstery, and finding an engine that will give you just the right kind of power can be difficult, not to mention custom painting and pinstriping. With all the options available in both original and reproduction parts, where do you begin?

How do you avoid the common pitfalls that can make your hot rod a bad combination of mixed-up styling elements that just don't blend?

In Hot Rods: Roadsters, Coupes, Customs, author Dain Gingerelli shares over 500 photos that will help you make all of these decisions and more. By following a well-planned theme from start to finish, you can design and then build or restore a hot rod that will be both eye-catching and classic.