Author: Dennis W. Parks, Softbound, 192 Pages, ISBN: 9780760323489, First Published, 2007

Hot rods are more popular than ever, but that popularity has driven up the cost of original parts and finished cars, making hot rodding more expensive than ever.

But there's hope for the hot rodder with a limited budget: How To Build a Cheap Hot Rod.

This book shows how to create a great hot rod without breaking the bank.

Author and hot rod builder Dennis W. Parks shows you step by step how to build a car for less than the cost of a new Hyundai, in this case a very cool Model T, a.k.a. "Track-T" roadster.

Parks is your expert guide as you identify your target vehicle and budget, find parts, build your car, and fine-tune the finished vehicle.

Money-saving tips and detailed how-to sequences provide the essential information builders need to make sure their hot rod projects get built right and for the right price.