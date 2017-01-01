How To Build Chevy Small-Block Circle Track Racing Engines (Reprint)

Author: Jeff Huneycutt, Softbound, 128 Pages, CT-SA121P - ISBN: 9781613250099 - 2016 Black & White Reprint (First published 2007 )

NASCAR Cup racing may get all the media attention, but more than 10,000 teams race every weekend at local circle tracks all across the country.

If you are one of these racers, you want to win just as badly as any Cup race team.

How to Build Chevy Small-Block Circle-Track Racing Engines is the perfect answer for any race team looking to find a competitive advantage.

No longer will you have to give your engine builder your last dime just to build a bare-bones race engine. With this book, you can learn how to build your own race engines.

Author Jeff Huneycutt, senior editor for Circle Track and Racing Technology magazine, is in daily contact with many of the top engine builders in the stock car racing industry.

Through his connections, Huneycutt brings you all the tips and tricks you need to enhance the performance and reliability of your racing engine. You'll save money by doing the work yourself, and you'll learn how to build the absolute best and most durable engine possible.

You'll also find engine builds specific to the three basic classes all stock car racing is based around: Street Stock, Late Model Stock and Dirt Late Model. So no matter which class you race—or even if you just want to know the secrets of the pro engine builders—this is the book for you.