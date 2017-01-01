  Loading... Please wait...

Currency Displayed in

Wish Lists
View Cart (0)
Toggle Top Menu

How To Build & Power Tune Holley Carburetors - Updated & Revised Edition ( Veloce Classic Reprint Series )

How To Build & Power Tune Holley Carburetors - Updated & Revised Edition ( Veloce Classic Reprint Series ) (9781787110472)

Hover over image to zoom

  • How To Build & Power Tune Holley Carburetors - Updated & Revised Edition ( Veloce Classic Reprint Series ) (9781787110472)
  • How To Build & Power Tune Holley Carburetors - Updated & Revised Edition ( Veloce Classic Reprint Series ) (9781787110472) -0 back
  • How To Build & Power Tune Holley Carburetors - Updated & Revised Edition ( Veloce Classic Reprint Series ) (9781787110472) - cont
  • How To Build & Power Tune Holley Carburetors - Updated & Revised Edition ( Veloce Classic Reprint Series ) (9781787110472) - cont1
Veloce Publishing
US$46.16
Stock Code SKU:
9781787110472
Condition:
New
Weight:
0.75 KGS
Availability:
Usually despatched the same day from Sydney Australia
Shipping:
Calculated at checkout
Gift Wrapping:
Options available
Pin It

 Product Description

Author: Des Hammill, Softbound, 128 Pages, ISBN: 9781787110472, October 2016 reprint of 2003 publication

YOUR complete practical guide to choosing and specifying Holly carburetors for any suitable engine and for optimum road or track performance.

Uniquely, this book allows the identification of complete secondhand carburetors and individual components, including all metering blocks, so you can buy and build with confidence.

Easy to follow tuning instructions to ensure YOUR Holley carburetor delivers maximum performance.

This is a very interesting book. Lots of diagrams, photos and graphs drive home the points made in the text.

This is a reference work I'll read, use and refer to many times - Greg Myer, for British V8 Newsletter

Maybe not a riveting bedside read, but a typically superb 'how to' title from the good folk at Veloce Publishing - Canadian Classic Car

 Find Similar Products by Category

You Recently Viewed...

 

Quick Links

What's News

newsletter

Copyright 2017 Automoto Bookshop. All Rights Reserved.
 Sitemap |

Click the button below to add the How To Build & Power Tune Holley Carburetors - Updated & Revised Edition ( Veloce Classic Reprint Series ) to your wish list.