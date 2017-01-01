How To Build & Power Tune Holley Carburetors - Updated & Revised Edition ( Veloce Classic Reprint Series )

Author: Des Hammill, Softbound, 128 Pages, ISBN: 9781787110472, October 2016 reprint of 2003 publication

YOUR complete practical guide to choosing and specifying Holly carburetors for any suitable engine and for optimum road or track performance.

Uniquely, this book allows the identification of complete secondhand carburetors and individual components, including all metering blocks, so you can buy and build with confidence.

Easy to follow tuning instructions to ensure YOUR Holley carburetor delivers maximum performance.

This is a very interesting book. Lots of diagrams, photos and graphs drive home the points made in the text.

This is a reference work I'll read, use and refer to many times - Greg Myer, for British V8 Newsletter

Maybe not a riveting bedside read, but a typically superb 'how to' title from the good folk at Veloce Publishing - Canadian Classic Car



