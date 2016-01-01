How To Build Tiger Avon Or GTA Sports Cars For Road Or Track - Updated & Revised New Edition

Author: Jim Dudley, Softbound, 168 Pages, ISBN: 9781845844332, - Revised Edition Published, 2012

The step-by-step guide to building YOUR dream sports car on a budget.

The Tiger Avon is a high-quality, high-performance cycle-wing roadster, while the GTO is a sleek new design.

Both models are based on readily available Ford Sierra mechanical components with a choice of independent or live axle rear suspension. Engine wise, you can use a straight 4 or V8 of your choice, including Ford Pinto, Ford Zetec, Rover K-Series or even motorcycle units.

• Build a fabulous car on a tight budget!

• Your choice: traditional Tiger Avon or the exciting new GTA!

• Choose whether you want to build the chassis yourself or buy the complete unit

• All body panels are available to buy, or you can create your own body to your design and mould it yourself

• Excellent power-to-weight ratios, even with standard Sierra 'Pinto' engines

• Complete building instructions are provided, including mechanical components, bodywork, instruments, and electrical systems

• How to convert your existing Tiger Avon to a GTA