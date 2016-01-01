How To Hop-Up And Customize Your Harley-Davidson Bagger

Author: Timothy Remus, Siftbound, 144 Pages, ISBN: 9781929133185, First Edition, 2004

Baggers don't have to be slow and they don't have to look like every other Dresser in the parking lot. Take your Bagger from slow to show with a few more cubic inches, a little paint and some well placed accessories.

How to Hop-Up & Customize Your Bagger shows how to upgrade the engine, lower the bike, and personalize the paint and sheet metal.

Over 400 color images help explain exactly what it takes to install a set of springs in the front forks or re-program the fuel injection map.

Eight chapters cover: Planning & Design, Chassis Upgrades,

Wheels & Tires, Gallery Bikes, Paint & Sheet Metal, Engine Upgrades, and Accents & Accessories.

Follow along as the project bike, a 2004 Standard, makes the transition from stock to custom: including installation of a 95 inch top end, a factory lowering kit, flamed paint job and new rear fender treatment.

Additional how-to sequences include the make-over of a second Bagger in the

Klock Werks shop of Brian Klock.

Whether you're looking for additional power or more visual pizzaz, the answers and ideas you need are contained in this new 144 page, all color book.