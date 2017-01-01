  Loading... Please wait...

How to Improve Triumph TR7 TR7-V8 TR8 - Veloce Classic Reprint Series

How to Improve Triumph TR7 TR7-V8 TR8 - Veloce Classic Reprint Series (9781787110885)

Veloce Publishing
 Product Description

Author: Roger Williams, Softbound, 208 Pages, ISBN: 9781787110885 - Reprinted in 2017

Using his own wealth of hands-on experience, combined with input from many owners and aided by the top TR7 & TR7 V8 specialists on both sides of the Atlantic, Roger Williams explains, in great detail, how to increase the performance, improve the aesthetics, handling and braking of the TR7.

He also describes existing TR7-V8 conversions, plus the original TR7 V8. Balanced improvements for fast road, ultra fast road/rally, track-day or even more serious motorsport are all explored.

