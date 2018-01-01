How to Make Your Car Handle (Fred Puhn)

Author: Fred Puhn, ISBN: 075478000012, Paperback, Published in 1981, 2nd hand book in very good condition

To make your car handle, design a suspension system, or just learn about chassis, you'll find what you need here. Basic suspension theory is thoroughly covered: roll center, roll axis, camber change, bump steer, anti-dive, ride rate, ride balance and more.

How to choose, install and modify suspensions and suspension hardware for best handling; springs, sway bars, shock absorbers, bushings, tires and wheels.

Regardless of the basic layout of your car—front engine/ rear drive, front engine/front drive, or rear engine/rear drive—it is covered here.

Aerodynamic hardware and body modifications for reduced drag, high-speed stability and increased corner- ing power; spoilers, air dams, wings and ground-effects devices. How to modify and set up brakes for maximum stopping power and handling.

The most complete source of handling information available. "Suspension secrets" explained in plain, under- standable language so you can be the expert.